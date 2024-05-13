Barclays (LON:BARC) Sets New 52-Week High at $215.80

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.80 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 215.67 ($2.71), with a volume of 91682352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.03 ($2.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 265 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242 ($3.04).

Barclays Stock Up 0.9 %

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 823.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

