Barclays Trims Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Target Price to $42.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

