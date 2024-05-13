Barrington Research Raises Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $225.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $211.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $206.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $206.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,003. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

