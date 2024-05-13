Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 257,463 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $14,267,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after buying an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,568,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

