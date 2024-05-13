Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.92 per share, for a total transaction of 3,077,288.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,578,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 311,686,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 742,669 shares of company stock worth $11,994,838 over the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.21 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is 15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.