Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

