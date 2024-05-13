Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after buying an additional 690,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,334,000 after acquiring an additional 388,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,082 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

