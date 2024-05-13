Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

