Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $24.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.