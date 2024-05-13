Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $58,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SAIA opened at $410.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.91 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.90.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.22.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

