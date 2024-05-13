Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

