Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $150.47 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

