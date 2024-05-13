Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $118.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

