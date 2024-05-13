BMO Capital Markets Boosts Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $36.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

