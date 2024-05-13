Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $37.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $14,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,198,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

