Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.