CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 3,180.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,534,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,181,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 653,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX opened at $7.95 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

