CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,183 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,154,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,242,000 after acquiring an additional 442,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 556,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

