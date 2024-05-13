Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $87.12 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

