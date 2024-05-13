Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.10 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.