CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.22.

CleanSpark Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CLSK opened at $15.57 on Friday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

