Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Colliers International Group worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

