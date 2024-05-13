Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Core & Main worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $55,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,617. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.