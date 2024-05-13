Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Coty worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 687,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

