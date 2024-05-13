CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Raised to $3.59 at BMO Capital Markets

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.25 to $3.59 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.53.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

