DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 46,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

