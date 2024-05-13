Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $267.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $241.00 to $267.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.63.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $188.12 on Thursday. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total value of $3,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at $859,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

