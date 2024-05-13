eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,154 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 205,976 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.00 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

