Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entegris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

