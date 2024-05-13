Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.17 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.