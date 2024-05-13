Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,071,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 276,145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 485,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 444,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 222,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.4 %

MYI stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

