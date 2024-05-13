Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after buying an additional 3,109,966 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 839,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 700,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

