Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,887 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

