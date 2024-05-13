Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,790 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 605.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.06 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

