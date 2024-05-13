Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of XT opened at $57.89 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

