Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.