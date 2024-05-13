Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

