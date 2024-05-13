Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000.

VGSH opened at $57.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

