Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

