Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $154.33 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.