Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.