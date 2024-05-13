Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Globe Life by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

