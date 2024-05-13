Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,540.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

