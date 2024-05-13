Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

