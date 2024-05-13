Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.56 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

