Fuel Tech, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fuel Tech in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 4.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

