FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21).

GOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

