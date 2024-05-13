FY2028 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Decreased by Analyst

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $69.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $72.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($26.94) per share.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.23) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $205.25 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $302.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day moving average of $218.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 26,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.19, for a total transaction of $6,467,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,735 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,496 shares of company stock worth $31,362,420 over the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,064 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

