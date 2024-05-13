FY2028 EPS Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLMA. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $726,900. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

