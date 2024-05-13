Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $256,988. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

