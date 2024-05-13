HC Wainwright Comments on Aemetis, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Aemetis in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aemetis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aemetis Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $3.99 on Monday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 253,745 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

